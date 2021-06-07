Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Leisha Crooks – Laurens
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
Telvin Davis - Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Stacey James - Laurens
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Carius Johnson - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Steven Todd - Joanna
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
