Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jason Applewhite – Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Calvin Johnson – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
Brian Emery - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 3rd Offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Tony Sherfield Jr. - Clinton
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
