Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Anthony Curry – Laurens

-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony

-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

-Public disorderly conduct

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person

-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

 

Sonny Hill – Waterloo

-Domestic Violence, 1st degree

 

Brandon Jarnagin - Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 1st degree

 

Randy Johnson - Laurens

-Driving on wrong side of road, improper lane, or unsafely shifting lanes

-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest

 

Jacob Phillips - Clinton

-Unlawful communication (after 07/20/01)

 

Ryan Hodges - Waterloo

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

 