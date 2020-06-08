Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Anthony Curry – Laurens
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Public disorderly conduct
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Sonny Hill – Waterloo
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Brandon Jarnagin - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Randy Johnson - Laurens
-Driving on wrong side of road, improper lane, or unsafely shifting lanes
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
Jacob Phillips - Clinton
-Unlawful communication (after 07/20/01)
Ryan Hodges - Waterloo
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
