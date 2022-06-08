Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Quinton Godfrey – Clinton
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Michael Howard - Gray Court
-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Kimberly Wooten - Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Keanna Yeargin - Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Robin Tribble - Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
