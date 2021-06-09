Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joshua Bryan – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Hit and run, att. vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage
Shelby Howell - Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Courtney Jones - Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Latrelle Mcdowell - Laurens
-possession of cocaine, 1st offense
Swann Woodruff - Laurens
-Assault & Battery by Mob, 2nd degree (Serious bodily injury results)
-Kidnapping
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Tashami Worthy - Clinton
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.