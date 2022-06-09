Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Casey Caudill – Laurens

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

 

Brian Conner - Waterloo

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

 

Breanna Moore - Waterloo

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

 

Robert Watts - Clinton

-Criminal sexual conduct - First degree

-Kidnapping

-Assault & Battery 2nd degree