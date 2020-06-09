Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Anna Kernells – Laurens
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 2nd offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 200 g or more, but less than 400 g
Roger Knight – Gray Court
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 200 g or more, but less than 400 g
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
Charles Roberts Jr. – Laurens
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 200 g or more, but less than 400 g
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 3rd or sub. offense
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Reginald Todd Jr. - Gray Court
-Attempted Murder
-Attempted Murder
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
