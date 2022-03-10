Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Martin Bailey – Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub.
Derrick Gary - Clinton
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
David Miller - Laurens
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Trisha Abuzahri - Gray Court
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Marion Carnes - Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Nicholous Gulledge - Clinton
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
