Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brooke Kennedy – Waterloo
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Kasey Mcghinnis - Enoree
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
