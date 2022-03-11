Arrest Report for March 11

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Kevious Hunter  – Clinton

-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

-Removing, destroying, or circumventing operation of electronic monitoring device

-Criminal sexual conduct - Third degree

-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more

 