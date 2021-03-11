Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Stephen Boiter – Waterloo
-Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Joseph Ewell – Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Carl May Jr. - Waterloo
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Tory Neely - Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Frankie Williamson - Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
