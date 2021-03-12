Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kenneth Redkey – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Pamela Smith – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Robert Spencer – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Kidnapping
Dillon Tucker - Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Jasmine Cohen - Laurens
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Driving under the Influence, .10 but less than .16, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway - failure to report
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.