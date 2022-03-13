Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Pavelzik – Laurens
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
Jason Roy - Laurens
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Attempted Murder
-Attempted Murder
-Attempted Murder
-Attempted Murder
-Attempted Murder
