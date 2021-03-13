Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Larry Johnson – Laurens

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

 

Latonya Johnson – Laurens

-manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 1st

-Public disorderly conduct

 

Jimmy Mccall Jr.  - Waterloo

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 