Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Johnnie Barr Jr. – Waterloo
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Travis Jarnagin - Clinton
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 400 g or more (Felony, 25Y to 30Y)
