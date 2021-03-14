Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Froylan Hernandez Castro – Gray Court
-DUI
-Open container
-Driving under suspension
-Habitual traffic offender
Brandon McAlister – Fountain Inn
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Resisting arrest
-Unlawful carrying of a pistol
Amanda Owens – Laurens
-Domestic violence, second degree
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
John Owens – Laurens
-Domestic violence, second degree
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
