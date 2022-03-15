Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christopher Davis – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Window tinting or sunscreening, operating vehicle in violation of regulations
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Bobby Gregory Jr. - Joanna
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Unlawful communication
Ryan Hodges - Waterloo
-Domestic Violence of a high and aggravated nature
