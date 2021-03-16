Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Corneilus Evans – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Rebecca Hill – Laurens
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 3rd or sub. offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub.
Tia OConner - Laurens
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Gina Greene - Laurens
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
