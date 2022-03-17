Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Samarrio Mims – Clinton
-Failure to comply with a subpoena
Curtis Nabors - Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Operating vehicle on highway without registration and license due to delinquency
Chrissy Wells - Clinton
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Donnie Wells Jr. - Clinton
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Cieara Moses - Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Olin Rhodes II - Enoree
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
