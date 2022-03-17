Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Samarrio Mims – Clinton

-Failure to comply with a subpoena

 

Curtis Nabors - Gray Court

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

-Operating vehicle on highway without registration and license due to delinquency

 

Chrissy Wells - Clinton

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

 

Donnie Wells Jr. - Clinton

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

 

Cieara Moses - Gray Court

-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

 

Olin Rhodes II - Enoree

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

 