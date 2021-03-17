Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
David Nelson - Clinton
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent
Angel Shepard – Clinton
-Driving under suspension
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
Octavious Williams – Gray Court
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Kenneth Horne – Gray Court
-Contempt of court
Dennis Sims – Laurens
-Driving under suspension
Ricky Suttles – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Desmond Cunningham – Waterloo
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
