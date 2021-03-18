Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Darius Anderson – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Anna Emery – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Anthony Navarro - Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.