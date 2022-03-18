Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Donald Brown – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Elizabeth Butler - Waterloo
-Contraband, furnish. or poss., county or municipal prisons prohibited
-Public disorderly conduct
-Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Ilona Lee - Clinton
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 2nd offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.