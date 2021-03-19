Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Billy Roberts – Clinton
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age - First degree
Robert Calvert – Gray Court
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Brittany Campbell – Waterloo
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving on wrong side of road, improper lane, or unsafely shifting lanes
-Failure to change address
-Seatbelt violation - Non-criminal
