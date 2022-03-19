Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jessie Tarrant – Clinton
-Forgery, value less than $10,000
Logun Gaines - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Alexis Vogann - Enoree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
-Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
