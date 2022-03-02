Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Antwan Moody - Iva
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.