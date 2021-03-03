Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jebarre Dendy – Laurens

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 

Dedric Howard – Clinton

-Assault & Battery 2nd degree

 

Tylisa Mcbeth – Laurens

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

 