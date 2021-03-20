Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Aaron Best – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Jessica Boyce – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
Javario Miller – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
