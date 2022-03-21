Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Christopher Bressan – Gray Court

-Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)

 

Brian Conner - Waterloo

-Domestic Violence, 1st degree

 

Joshua Cunningham - Clinton

-Reckless Driving

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense

-Striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway - failure to report

 

Cheyenne Tucker - Clinton

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

 