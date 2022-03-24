Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jamie Graddick – Waterloo
-2nd degree Harassment
Matthew Henderson - Ware Shoals
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
Johnny Mcgowan Jr. - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Christopher Morrow - Gray Court
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Travis Nelson - Waterloo
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Marvin Blanco - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
Deanjelo Herbert - Clinton
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-possession of cocaine, 1st offense
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.