Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brian Crain – Laurens
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Jay Lagrone - Gray Court
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Daniel Mather Jr. - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Bryan Noone - Gray Court
-Discharging firearm into vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied
Amber Pridemore - Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Adam Brodsky - Gray Court
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
