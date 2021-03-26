Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Frank Ruggles – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
