Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Nancy Parker – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Terell Brown - Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Jasmaine Cook - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
