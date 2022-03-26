Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Nancy Parker – Gray Court

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Terell Brown - Clinton

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 

Jasmaine Cook - Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree