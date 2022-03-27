Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Robert Bryant – Laurens

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 

Devon Johnson - Laurens

-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

 

Leon Simpson - Clinton

-Assault & Battery 2nd degree

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

 

Calvin Cunningham - Clinton

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 

Kristen Meadows - Laurens

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

 

Rodriquez Williams - Gray Court

-Attempted murder

-Unlawful carrying of pistol