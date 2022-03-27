Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Bryant – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Devon Johnson - Laurens
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Leon Simpson - Clinton
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Calvin Cunningham - Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Kristen Meadows - Laurens
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Rodriquez Williams - Gray Court
-Attempted murder
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.