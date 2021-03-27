Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christopher Davis – Clinton
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
David Heaton - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Rodarius Yeargin - Laurens
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Improper or defective head lights
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
