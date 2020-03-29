Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Karlynn Cannon-Coiley – Laurens
-Breach of peace
Johnny Hitt – Clinton
-Assault and battery, high and aggravated in nature
-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
-Assault and battery, third degree
