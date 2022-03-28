Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Norman Botteron Jr. – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Lauren Chesney - Clinton
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 2nd offense
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Phillip Copeland - Clinton
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Steven Rowe - Laurens
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 2nd offense
Johnny Saxon Jr. - Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Dustin Wright - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
