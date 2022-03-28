Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Norman Botteron Jr. – Gray Court

-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

 

Lauren Chesney - Clinton

-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 2nd offense

-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

 

Phillip Copeland - Clinton

-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony

-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

-Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon

 

Steven Rowe - Laurens

-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 2nd offense

 

Johnny Saxon Jr. - Gray Court

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

 

Dustin Wright - Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 