Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Malachi Amaker – Laurens
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Kidnapping
Matthew Parham - Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
