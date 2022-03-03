Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brittany Holliday – Gray Court
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Richard Meekins - Gray Court
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Daniel Moore - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Cieara Moses - Gray Court
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Joshua Taylor - Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Kaison West - Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
