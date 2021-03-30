Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Toby Jackson – Homeless
-Assault & Battery by Mob, 2nd degree
-Kidnapping
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
Jeremy Jenkins - Clinton
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age - First degree
Paula Phillips - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Wilson Simpson Jr. - Clinton
-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 3rd & sub. offense
Dennis Sims - Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
-Unlawful transportation / possession of nonferrous metals in vehicle, 1st offense
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
