Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Gary Templeton - Laurens
- Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
- Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Bryan Tumblin - Gray Court
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
- Arson - Third Degree (effective 06-02-2010)
Claude Davis - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
