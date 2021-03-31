Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christy Greene – Enoree
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
David Miller - Laurens
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Randall Revis - Gray Court
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
Cedric Bluford - Laurens
-Attempted Murder
Ronald Butler Jr. - Laurens
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less
Harvey Fowler Jr. - Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Marcus Grant - Laurens
-Kidnapping
-Assault & Battery by Mob, 2nd degree
Carmen Lathan - Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
