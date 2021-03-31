Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Christy Greene – Enoree

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

 

David Miller - Laurens

-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree

 

Randall Revis - Gray Court

-Use of 911 number unlawfully

 

Cedric Bluford - Laurens

-Attempted Murder

 

Ronald Butler Jr. - Laurens

-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

-Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less

 

Harvey Fowler Jr. - Clinton

-Public disorderly conduct

 

Marcus Grant - Laurens

-Kidnapping

-Assault & Battery by Mob, 2nd degree

 

Carmen Lathan - Clinton

-Public disorderly conduct

 