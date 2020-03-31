Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Kimberly Sams - Gray Court

- Assault & Battery 3rd degree

- Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Shelly Ray - Clinton 

- violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

 

Judy Toole - Waterloo

- Domestic Violence, 3rd degree