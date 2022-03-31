Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Derick Canfield – Clinton
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Tavares Tatum - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
Marques Tribble - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
