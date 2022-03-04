Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Damon Kempster – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Elizabeth Butler - Waterloo
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia
