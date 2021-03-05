Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bruce Robinson – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Kristina Shealy – Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Nathan Belcher – Laurens
-Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Taylor Long - Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Tony Sherfield Jr. - Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
