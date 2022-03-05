Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Derick Canfield – Clinton
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Tiara Hall - Joanna
-Public disorderly conduct
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
James Storey - Joanna
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
David Mcfarland - Joanna
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Crystal Senn - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
