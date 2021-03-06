Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christopher Davis – Clinton
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Jermaine Davis – Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, .16 or more, 2nd Offense
Joshua Eubanks - Clinton
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Frankie Williamson - Clinton
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
