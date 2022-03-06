Arrest Report for March 6

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kevin Jarnagin – Union
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Reckless Driving
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
