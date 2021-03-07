Arrest Report for March 7

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Dalton Moore – Laurens
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Reckless Driving
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Purchase or possession of alcoholic liquors
-Failing to use headlight when required
