Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Ian Hudson – Laurens

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

 

Deanna Wright - Clinton

-Reckless driving

 

Randall Heaton - Waterloo

-Public disorderly conduct

 

Timothy Nichols - Laurens

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

 