Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ian Hudson – Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Deanna Wright - Clinton
-Reckless driving
Randall Heaton - Waterloo
-Public disorderly conduct
Timothy Nichols - Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
